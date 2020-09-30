Πώς είναι σήμερα η αγαπημένη όλων Λόρα από το «Μικρό Σπίτι στο Λιβάδι»;
Yesterday I spent about an hour and a half in the chair of our fantastic dentist, Dr Keith Silverman DMD. He’s the best! Today I woke up feeling so grateful to him and all the dentists, orthodontists and oral surgeons who got me from the 1st photo to the 2nd. #lovemydentist #takecareofyourteeth #oralhealth #smile #lovemysmile #buckteeth #halfpint #thumbsucker #overbite #braces #neckgear #retainer #metalmouth #veneers
Πώς είναι λοιπόν σήμερα η 56χρονη ηθοποιός;
And he said , “So we have two Melissas in our movie, she’s Missy. What would you like us to call you?” I said , “Moishe, please.” He laughed and said, “Moishe? Why Moishe?” I said,”I don’t know. I heard it somewhere and thought it sounded cool.” He said, “Honey, Moishe is an old Jewish man’s name. We’re gonna call you Halfpint.” And Halfpint its been for over 45 years. Thanks Pa #tbt #throwbackthursday #mypa #michaellandon #littlehouseontheprairie #nicknames #childhood #blessed
Η ίδια ανεβάζει ανά διαστήματα φωτογραφίες της στο Instagram όπου την ακολουθούν οι αγαπημένοι της θαυμαστές. Η αλήθεια είναι πως δεν άλλαξε και πολύ μιας και το βλέμμα είναι ίδιο!
Δείτε την σήμερα