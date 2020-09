#Act4Impact

Tune into #Act4Impact hosted by Queen Latifah, the American Lung Association’s first-ever livestream benefit. Bringing together entertainment and health, the live event will feature celebrity talent alongside scientists, frontline healthcare workers and people impacted by COVID-19, to spotlight the ongoing healthcare disparities across Black and Latinx communities during this pandemic.

The growing list of celebrities, entertainment talent, and musicians include: Ruth B, Harry Connick Jr, Laura Dern, Jimmy Fallon, Fitz of the Tantrums, Whoopi Goldberg, JoJo, Joshua Jay, Padma Lakshmi, Katharine McPhee, Kelis, MILCK, Bob Odenkirk, Keke Palmer, Questlove, Adam Rippon, Luka Sabbat, Scarypoolparty, The Second City, Rob Thomas, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, X Ambassadors and more!

All funds from the event will go directly to the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative which is helping to protect the lung health of all Americans, especially in underserved Black and Latinx communities. Don’t wait, you can make a donation now by clicking below

https://www.facebook.com/donate/1724147541077600

Δημοσιεύτηκε από American Lung Association στις Σάββατο, 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2020