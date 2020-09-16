Το Συμβούλιο Σχεδιαστών Μόδας της Αμερικής (CFDA) ανακοίνωσε τους νικητές των βραβείων του 2020 αποφεύγοντας μία λαμπρή τελετή απονομής, όπως γίνεται κάθε χρόνο.
Λόγω της πανδημίας του κοροναϊού η επαγγελματική ένωση αποκάλυψε τα ονόματα των νικητών σχεδιαστών με ένα βίντεο στη νέα ψηφιακή πλατφόρμα της, RUNWAY360.
Η απονομή των βραβείων του Συμβούλιο Σχεδιαστών Μόδας της Αμερικής (CFDA) ήταν προγραμματισμένη αρχικά για τις 8 Ιουνίου, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ, όμως λόγω της πανδημίας αναβλήθηκε επ’ αόριστον.
Αν και οι υποψήφιοι της φετινής χρονιάς ήταν στην πλειοψηφία τους λευκοί, τρεις μαύροι σχεδιαστές -ο Kerby Jean-Raymond του brand Pyer Moss, ο Telfar Clemens του brand Telfar και ο Christopher John Rogers- πήραν τα έπαθλα στο 50% των κατηγοριών των βραβείων.
Είναι η πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία 39 χρόνων του CFDA που την ομάδα των νικητών χαρακτηρίζει πολυμορφία.
Ο Jean-Raymond κέρδισε στην κατηγορία Αμερικανός Σχεδιαστής Αντρικής Σειράς, ενώ ο Clemens τιμήθηκε με το βραβείο Σχεδιαστής Αξεσουάρ της Χρονιάς για τις τσάντες με τα λογότυπα του Telfar, οι οποίες έχουν γίνει πολιτιστικό φαινόμενο από μόνες τους.
Ο Christopher John Rogers εξασφάλισε το βραβείο Αναδυόμενος Σχεδιαστής της Χρονιάς. Ο Pierpaolo Piccioli του Valentino απέσπασε το βραβείο Διεθνής Σχεδιαστής Γυναικείων Συλλογών και το αντίστοιχο βραβείο Ανδρικών Συλλογών απονεμήθηκε στον Kim Jones του Dior.
Ο Αμερικανός σχεδιαστής μόδας και προεδρεύων του CFDA, Tom Ford ανακοίνωσε τους νικητές στο βίντεο που έκανε πρεμιέρα στη νέα ψηφιακή πλατφόρμα του CFDA, Runway360. Τα βραβεία παρουσιάστηκαν τη δεύτερη ημέρα της πολυαναμενόμενης Εβδομάδας Μόδας της Νέας Υόρκης, η διάρκεια της οποίας περιορίστηκε φέτος μόνο σε τέσσερις ημέρες.
Breaking News! CFDA Chairman @tomford is announcing the winners of the 2020 #CFDAAwards, starting with the International Men’s Designer of the Year category. And the winner is… #KimJones for @Dior. Congratulations! #CFDAxKlarna @klarna pic.twitter.com/o89qjomowr
— CFDA (@CFDA) September 14, 2020
«Οι νικητές θα ενταχθούν στην ελίτ λίστα των πιο ταλαντούχων Αμερικανών σχεδιαστών μόδας» τόνισε ο Tom Ford ανακοινώνοντας επίσης τους σπουδαστές που θα λάβουν υποτροφίες του CFDA.
Οι νικητές των βραβείων μόδας CFDA 2020:
Αμερικανός Σχεδιαστής/Αμερικανίδα Σχεδιάστρια Γυναικείας Σειράς: Gabriela Hearst
Αμερικανός Σχεδιαστής Ανδρικής Σειράς: Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss
Αμερικανός Σχεδιαστής Αξεσουάρ: Telfar Clemens, Telfar
Αμερικανός Aναδυόμενος Σχεδιαστής Της Χρονιάς: Christopher John Rogers
Over the past two years, @ChristopherJohnRogers has had a remarkable meteoric rise in fashion, and at today’s #CFDAAwards, he was named Emerging Designer of the Year. Upon receiving his Trova, the designer said, "The past year and a half has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, and I wouldn't have been able to get to this point of the ride without my NYC family and friends. Thank you for being patient with me, seeing me, keeping me grounded, and always inspiring me to do my best and encourage my vision. The people who I'm lucky enough to surround myself with come from differing backgrounds, walks of life, express themselves in myriads of ways, and allow me to see the world with increased fullness and visualize the work that we do through an eclectic set of perspectives. My friends and family encourage me to manifest my singular American Dream, and I feel that it's increasingly important to emphasize that specificity and clarity of vision, especially today. I'm incredibly humbled and honored to receive the CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year Award for 2020. Thank you very much to Chairman @tomford and all of the hardworking folks at the @CFDA for your tremendous encouragement and continued support. Thank ya'll for getting it." – #CFDAxKlarna
Διεθνής Σχεδιαστής της Χρονιάς Γυναικείων Συλλογών: Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino
@Pppiccioli is all smiles today with his #CFDAAwards Trova for International Women’s Designer of the Year. “Far from the spotlight, the crowd, the toasts and the parties I accept this award with immense gratitude for the trust and benevolence of my colleagues and friends,” he said. “The atypical condition of the ceremony underlines the essence of this achievement: everyday dedication and love for beauty, in all of its meanings. I interpret this award as a reminder, for all the amazing work that my team did, all the support that I’ve received by my family and for the huge opportunity that life gave to me, doing what I love as a job. I daydream sometimes of what I would or could do if I wasn’t a fashion designer..in the end I am exactly where I want to be. So thank you @CFDA and thank you @Tomford for reminding me how lucky I am.” – #CFDAxKlarna
Διεθνής Σχεδιαστής της Χρονιάς Ανδρικών Συλλογών: Kim Jones, Dior