Welcome to HEAVEN ☁️ Introducing a polysexual collection by Marc Jacobs. HEAVEN draws upon the origins of the Marc Jacobs impulse: subversion, teenage daydreams, alienation nation, queer youth, toxic shock valley girls, candy ravers, apocalypse sugar, psychedelic fantasia, girls who are boys and boys who are girls, those who are neither, negative space, day-glo dystopia, suburban euphoria and the multifaceted characters who have made up the Marc Jacobs universe for the past 30 years. HEAVEN centers the D.I.Y. spirit that connects subcultures around the world and recontextualizes them for a new generation. HEAVEN pays tribute to the films of the new queer pioneer Gregg Araki, the street style microculture of FRUiTS magazine, the plushy sculptures of Mike Kelley and the shifting identities of Cindy Sherman. An ode to otherness. Let HEAVEN be your brand of bliss today. Available now at marcjacobs.com and all Marc Jacobs stores.