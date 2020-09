View this post on Instagram

Goodbye to Greece. I had a wonderful time filming with Serbian director Yelena Popovic – on the photo with me. The people here were terrific. Its such a peaceful and beautiful country. I feel blessed to be here while all hell is breaking out in the United States. At least in Greece they don’t have to keep saying:. “Let’s make Greece great again”. U never here them saying “Lets make the UK great again” or “Lets make Italy great again” etc etc. The divided states of America has no one to blame except themself and the narcissistic asshole who is running the country.