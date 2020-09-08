View this post on Instagram

During this challenging time I’ve been inspired and lifted by the generosity and care shown by so many, in so many ways, both on the ground and virtually. And so for this post I want to join @naturalizer in saying, “Today We Will Celebrate the Good” I’ve wanted to share this campaign, “Today We Will” with you for awhile, it seems a lifetime ago when I did it. Much has changed and what has occurred has shaken us profoundly. I was so inspired by the energy and activism of the diverse group of women who are featured with me. Now more than ever we’ll need their(our) activist and entrepreneurial energy in the world as we begin to construct a new and different tomorrow. What they’ve(we’ve) done gives me hope and optimism because it makes me know that we have what it takes as women to meet any challenge that may lie ahead as we have met this one. Click the link in my bio to read their stories as well as mine. Let’s amplify our hopes and dreams for a more positive future by joining me in sharing the good you’ve been finding and tagging #TodayWeWill