Ακούει στο όνομα «Millennial Pink», αρνείται να ανήκει αποκλειστικά στον κόσμο της γυναίκας ή του άντρα και θέλει να είναι το σύμβολο μιας τελείως καινούργιας γενιάς.

Σχεδιάστηκε από πασίγνωστο ελβετικό οίκο ρολογιών πολυτελείας, σε συνεργασία με τον κληρονόμο της δυναστείας Ανιέλι Lapo Elcann και το στούντιό του, το Garage Italia.

Το Frame, το με έδρα την Κοπεγχάγη στούντιο motion design, επιστρατεύθηκε για να δημιουργήσει μια μικρού μήκους ταινία για το καινούργιο μέλος της σειράς «Big Bang» του οίκου Hublot.

Ο χρωματικός τόνος είναι μια σεισμικών διαστάσεων μετατόπιση προς μια κοινωνία που απορρίπτει τους αποκλεισμούς.

Εκφράζει μια ευγενική, ανοιχτή σε όλους και όλο εμπιστοσύνη προσέγγιση στη ζωή.

Το καινούργιο χρώμα «δεν είναι στην αποκλειστική σφαίρα των γυναικών ή, σε αυτή των αντρών, αλλά είναι πραγματικά ένα σύμβολο μιας τελείως καινούργιας γενιάς. Αυτός ο ιδιαίτερος χρωματικός τόνος σηματοδοτεί μια σεισμικών διαστάσεων μετατόπιση που θα αλλάξει το στάτους κβο» σημειώνουν από τον ελβετικό οίκο.

Πλέον, δεν ισχύει η φράση «αυτός είναι ο κόσμος του άντρα». Το νέο απόφθεγμα είναι «οι πραγματικοί άντρες φοράνε ροζ».

πηγή : ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ

