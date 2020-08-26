Ακούει στο όνομα «Millennial Pink», αρνείται να ανήκει αποκλειστικά στον κόσμο της γυναίκας ή του άντρα και θέλει να είναι το σύμβολο μιας τελείως καινούργιας γενιάς.
Σχεδιάστηκε από πασίγνωστο ελβετικό οίκο ρολογιών πολυτελείας, σε συνεργασία με τον κληρονόμο της δυναστείας Ανιέλι Lapo Elcann και το στούντιό του, το Garage Italia.
Το Frame, το με έδρα την Κοπεγχάγη στούντιο motion design, επιστρατεύθηκε για να δημιουργήσει μια μικρού μήκους ταινία για το καινούργιο μέλος της σειράς «Big Bang» του οίκου Hublot.
Discover our #BigBangMillennialPink! Intriguing and undefinable, Millennial Pink takes its place today as a pink which is not in the exclusive realm of women, nor that of men, but truly a symbol of a completely new generation. Designed in collaboration with @garageitalia.
Ο χρωματικός τόνος είναι μια σεισμικών διαστάσεων μετατόπιση προς μια κοινωνία που απορρίπτει τους αποκλεισμούς.
Εκφράζει μια ευγενική, ανοιχτή σε όλους και όλο εμπιστοσύνη προσέγγιση στη ζωή.
Το καινούργιο χρώμα «δεν είναι στην αποκλειστική σφαίρα των γυναικών ή, σε αυτή των αντρών, αλλά είναι πραγματικά ένα σύμβολο μιας τελείως καινούργιας γενιάς. Αυτός ο ιδιαίτερος χρωματικός τόνος σηματοδοτεί μια σεισμικών διαστάσεων μετατόπιση που θα αλλάξει το στάτους κβο» σημειώνουν από τον ελβετικό οίκο.
Discover the new @hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink designed in collaboration with @garageitalia . A new approach to timekeeping, one which looks to the future, setting trend. Gender neutral. This exclusive timepiece will be available in a very limited edition of 200 pieces. Read more on our HUB 📲 LINK IN BIO • • • #GarageItalia #Hublot #BigBangMillennialPink
Πλέον, δεν ισχύει η φράση «αυτός είναι ο κόσμος του άντρα». Το νέο απόφθεγμα είναι «οι πραγματικοί άντρες φοράνε ροζ».
With a lightweight aluminum 42mm case anodised, satin-finished and through-tinted in Millennial Pink, this Big Bang Chronograph is anything but understated. The tone was achieved only through a difficult process of experimentation undertaken by @hublot engineers and is matched with two included interchangable straps: a rubber option finished with a titanium clasp and a velcro/PES knit blend counterpart. From the closer look, we can see the brushed and polished flanks of the case and the contrast between the titanium H screws at the bezel and gray tones offered via the skeletonize dial. • • • Credits 📸 @hypebeast #GarageItalia #TheCarPlace #Hublot #BigBangMillennialPink #LuxuryWatches #Collaboration
Discover the new @Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink designed in collaboration with @Garage Italia in Augmented Reality. Frame the QR code you find on our Hub with your smartphone and access the Millennial Pink AR experience. Explore the model down to the smallest detail: enlarge it or make it smaller as you wish, turn it or change its position. Read more on our HUB 📲 LINK IN BIO • • • #GarageItalia #Hublot #BigBangMillennialPinkBigBangMillennialPink #AR #augmentedreality #3d #3dmodeling
πηγή : ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ