Ο The Weeknd συνεχίζει να προσφέρει χρήματα σε όσους έχουν ανάγκη.
Ο διάσημος καναδός τραγουδιστής δώρισε 300.000 δολάρια στην εκστρατεία Global Aid for Lebanon, μια πρωτοβουλία που υποστηρίζει τα θύματα της τρομαχτικής και φονικής έκρηξης στη Βηρυτό στις 4 Αυγούστου.
Από την φονική έκρηξη έχασαν τη ζωή τους περισσότεροι από 200 άνθρωποι και ισοπεδώθηκε ένα μεγάλο κομμάτι της πόλης.
Η δωρεά του The Weeknd ανακοινώθηκε από τον μάνατζέρ του, Wassim «Sal» Slaiby.
«Είναι μεγάλη τιμή που συνεργάζομαι με καλλιτέχνες που νοιάζονται τόσο πολύ για τον κόσμο και τώρα για τους αδελφούς και τις αδελφές μας στον Λίβανο που υποφέρουν και χρειάζονται τη συλλογική μας βοήθεια» έγραψε ο Slaiby.
I am so honored and humbled to work with artist’s who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers & sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help. I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act of donating $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign. Also, I want to give a special thank you to Michael Rapino @michaelrapino and my Live Nation family for $50,000 donation. Give what you can and let’s repost so the world can come together to help Lebanon from this this devastating tragedy. #GlobalAidForLebanon @glblctzn @lebaneseredcross @wfpusa @wfp_mena @ccclebanon
«Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω τον αδερφό μου @theweeknd για τη γενναιόδωρη πράξη του, τη δωρεά 300.000 στην εκστρατεία Global Aid for Lebanon».
Ο Slaiby και η σύζυγός του, Rima Fakih -πρώην Μις ΗΠ – είναι και οι δύο γεννημένοι στο Λίβανο.
Το ζευγάρι έχει κινητοποιήσει εκστρατείες ανακούφισης των πληγέντων και ευχαρίστησε επίσης το Live Nation για τη δωρεά των 50.000 δολαρίων.
Ο The Weeknd έχει κάνει σημαντικές δωρεές σε εκστρατείες για τους πληγέντες από την COVID-19, στο κίνημα Black Lives Matter και σε οργανώσεις κοινωνικής δικαιοσύνης.
GLOBAL AID FOR LEBANON: Today my wife Rima Fakih and I are committing $250,000 to launch a global campaign with GLOBAL CITIZEN to aid the victims of the tragedy that took place in our home country of Lebanon. This fund we are announcing supports the RED CROSS LEBANON + UNITED NATIONS WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME + CHILDREN’S CANCER CENTER OF LEBANON that was destroyed in the explosion. (Link in my bio) The people of Lebanon are strong, but they need our help. I am asking you to join us in making a donation to provide vital aid to Beirut. PLEASE repost to spread awareness and shed light on this horrific tragedy that took and injured so many innocent lives 🙏🏼 🇱🇧🇱🇧 💔 @glblctzn @lebaneseredcross @wfp_mena @wfpusa @ccclebanon @rimafakih @massari الله يحفظ لبنان وشعب لبنان #GLOBALAIDFORLEBANON