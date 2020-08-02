Έχουν περάσει σχεδόν 40 χρόνια από τότε που πέθανε ο Bob Marley και αυτή την εβδομάδα παρουσιάζεται η capsule κολεξιόν Wrangler x Bob Marley Collection η οποία τιμά το στυλ της εμβληματικής φιγούρας της ρέγκε που συχνά φορούσε τα πουκάμισα και τζιν τζάκετ της γνωστής φίρμας.
Η κόρη του, η Cedella Marley, βραβευμένη με Grammy ως μέλος της μπάντας Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers και γνωστή σχεδιάστρια μόδας στη Τζαμάικα, τονίζει ότι η μουσική και ο κοινωνικός αγώνας του πατέρα της έχουν σήμερα μεγαλύτερη σχέση με τα όσα συμβαίνουν από ποτέ άλλοτε. «Ο πατέρας μου ήταν η φωνή αυτών που δεν είχαν φωνή» λέει στο Rolling Stone. «Αν ήταν ακόμα εδώ, θα ήταν στην πρώτη γραμμή, διαμαρτυρόμενος. Θα εξακολουθούσε να μιλά για αυτούς που δεν τους ακούν».
Στο πλαίσιο της συνεργασίας με την οικογένεια Marley, η Wrangler θα προχωρήσει σε δωρεά ύψους 25.000 δολαρίων στο Bob Marley Foundation, μια μη κυβερνητική οργάνωση αφοσιωμένη στην κοινωνική αλλαγή μέσω της εκπαίδευσης, του πολιτισμού και της κοινοτικής ανάπτυξης.
«Το 2020 ήταν ολόκληρο για τον εορτασμό των 75ων γενεθλίων του μπαμπά, με μια πλειάδα διασκεδαστικών και επεξεργασμένων δράσεων προς τιμήν της κληρονομιάς του» εξηγεί η Cedella, η οποία είναι εκτελεστική διευθύντρια του Ιδρύματος. «Αυτό το οποίο δεν προβλέπαμε ήταν μια πανδημία και μια τέτοια παγκόσμια καταστροφή και κοινωνική αναταραχή, οπότε ήταν σημαντικό για εμάς να χρησιμοποιήσουμε την πλατφόρμα και τις συνεργασίες μας για το ευρύτερο καλό με το να βοηθήσουμε στο να ανυψωθούν άλλοι, τώρα περισσότερο από ποτέ άλλοτε, όχι μόνο με τη μουσική του και το μήνυμά του, αλλά και με πραγματικές συγκεκριμένες δράσεις».
Η κολεξιόν περιλαμβάνει 11 κομμάτια (για άντρες και γυναίκες), κλασικές δημιουργίες της Wrangler, ξαναδουλεμένες με εικονογραφία από την καριέρα του Marley, μαζί με χρώματα και μοτίβα της Τζαμάικας.
Σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ, η φίρμα και η οικογένεια Marley εργάστηκαν για σχεδόν έναν χρόνο πάνω στην κολεξιόν. «Αν και ήταν κάτι στο οποίο εστιάζαμε ανέκαθεν, ξέραμε ότι ήταν κάτι παραπάνω από σημαντικό να εξασφαλίσουμε το ότι οι συνεργασίες μας θα βοηθούσαν στο να προσφερθεί ανακούφιση σε αυτούς που έχουν ανάγκη» υπογραμμίζει η Cedella Marley. «Είμαστε ενθουσιασμένοι που εξακολουθούμε να γιορτάζουμε τον μπαμπά και το δικό του μήνυμα αγάπης και ενότητας, ειδικά σ’ αυτούς τους δύσκολους καιρούς».