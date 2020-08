View this post on Instagram

Are you going on vacation soon? ☀️and do you need inspiration for your summer suitcase? 👜 Then read our new blog post "Summer Suitcase" (link in story) 👙👒👘👕👡 Have a great summer our sweet customers 💃🏻 #dradams #dradamsodense #summer #summersuitcase #new #blogpost Illustration: @anndreakrull ✏️