Ο γαλλικός οίκος μόδας Christian Dior άλλαξε άρδην την παραδοσιακή επίδειξη μόδας στην πασαρέλα, παρουσιάζοντας τα νέα του σχέδια σε κούκλες μινιατούρες, μια ανατροπή που επέφερε η πανδημία του νέου κοροναϊού.
Οι μεγάλοι σχεδιαστές σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, πρέπει να αποκαλύψουν τις συλλογές τους διαδικτυακά και μέσω βίντεο, στο πλαίσιο της Εβδομάδας Υψηλής Ραπτικής στο Παρίσι, αφού οι επιδείξεις σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο ακυρώθηκαν, εξαιτίας της κρίσης Covid-19.
Οι εντυπωσιακές τουαλέτες του Dior, με έμπνευση από καλλιτέχνιδες, εκπροσώπους του σουρεαλισμού, όπως τη φωτογράφο Λι Μίλερ, προσαρμόστηκαν σε 37 μικροσκοπικές κούκλες βιτρίνας, οι οποίες κατόπιν θα σταλούν στους σημαντικότερους πελάτες του οίκου σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο, προκειμένου να παρουσιαστούν στο κοινό μέσω της ευφάνταστης ταινίας που γύρισε ο σκηνοθέτης του Gomorrah Ματέο Γκαρόνε.
View this post on Instagram
Seeking an innovative way to present the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection, @MariaGraziaChiuri conceived 'Le Mythe Dior', a film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial, that could express the emotion of the Dior dream, and the inspiration behind the collection itself. Here, she discusses how her ideas crystallized during lockdown, the importance of savoir-faire, and the influence of female Surrealist artists and the Théâtre de la Mode. © Music by @Paolo.Buonvino
View this post on Instagram
'Le Mythe Dior', a film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial – twice the recipient of the Grand Prix at the Festival de Cannes, for 'Gomorrah' and 'Reality' – showcases the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri. Captivated by storytelling in all its forms, whether revisiting 'Pinocchio' or the dark fantasy of 'Tale of Tales', his embrace of fable and beauty perfectly conveys the fantasy that permeates the craft of couture. #DiorCouture © Music by @Paolo.Buonvino
View this post on Instagram
Looking like it wafted in on the wind, greige silk gauze is cinched at the waist in a ripple of soft hand pleats in this fairytale gown from the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri. Necessitating the finest #DiorSavoirFaire the atelier flou has to offer, its spilling tiers with their delicately frayed edges exist thanks to the hidden architecture beneath in the form of a boned bodice, and a horsehair banded crinoline topped with a voluminous underskirt. ⠀ #DiorCouture © Music by @Paolo.Buonvino
View this post on Instagram
Inspired by the Surrealist artist Dorothea Tanning, this midnight blue shantung evening coat from the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri offers a tantalizing taste of #DiorSavoirFaire excellence. With its eruption of dramatic pleats and ruffles it provides a fascinating insight into the realization of a new design, and the extra considerations and level of problem solving imposed by having to decipher the differing architecture required for its miniature and regular-sized iterations. Go to Effects to discover the dedicated lens, and take your exploration of this exceptional piece to a new dimension. #DiorCouture © Music by @Paolo.Buonvino
View this post on Instagram
Looking like it wafted in on the wind, greige silk gauze is cinched at the waist in a ripple of soft hand pleats in this fairytale gown from the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri. Necessitating the finest #DiorSavoirFaire the atelier flou has to offer, its spilling tiers with their delicately frayed edges exist thanks to the hidden architecture beneath in the form of a boned bodice, and a horsehair banded crinoline topped with a voluminous underskirt. ⠀ #DiorCouture © Music by @Paolo.Buonvino
View this post on Instagram
Even in miniature, the splendor of the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture evening wear by @MariaGraziaChiuri is unmissable. From the delicate appliqués of custom-made lace to the complex checkerboard of colorful micro-sequin embroideries inspired by Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington, the passionately virtuoso #DiorSavoirFaire brings dresses of dreams to stunning life. #DiorCouture
«Κάναμε αυτό το project σε μια πολύ ιδιαίτερη στιγμή της ζωής μας», δήλωσε η σχεδιάστρια Μαρία Γκράτσια Κιούρι, η οποία ξεκίνησε να εργάζεται για το σόου όταν βρισκόταν ακόμη υπό καραντίνα στη Ρώμη.
Οι μινιατούρες, που θα ταξιδέψουν σε κάθε γωνιά του κόσμου, αναβιώνουν μια παράδοση που ακολουθούσαν οι γαλλικοί οίκοι μόδας κατά τη διάρκεια του Β΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου, σε μια προσπάθεια να κρατήσουν «ζωντανές» τις συλλογές τους, με στόχο να φθάσουν τελικά στους πελάτες.
Σύμφωνα με την Κιούρι, ο Dior επιδιώκει να στείλει το μήνυμα ότι «η παράδοση παραμένει ζωντανή» στο Παρίσι. «Είναι μια διαφορετική εμπειρία. Όμως, νομίζω ότι είναι μια όμορφη εμπειρία», τόνισε η Κιούρι.