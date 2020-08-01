View this post on Instagram

Seeking an innovative way to present the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection, @MariaGraziaChiuri conceived 'Le Mythe Dior', a film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial, that could express the emotion of the Dior dream, and the inspiration behind the collection itself. Here, she discusses how her ideas crystallized during lockdown, the importance of savoir-faire, and the influence of female Surrealist artists and the Théâtre de la Mode. © Music by @Paolo.Buonvino