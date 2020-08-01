Ο γαλλικός οίκος μόδας Christian Dior άλλαξε άρδην την παραδοσιακή επίδειξη μόδας στην πασαρέλα, παρουσιάζοντας τα νέα του σχέδια σε κούκλες μινιατούρες, μια ανατροπή που επέφερε η πανδημία του νέου κοροναϊού.

Οι μεγάλοι σχεδιαστές σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, πρέπει να αποκαλύψουν τις συλλογές τους διαδικτυακά και μέσω βίντεο, στο πλαίσιο της Εβδομάδας Υψηλής Ραπτικής στο Παρίσι, αφού οι επιδείξεις σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο ακυρώθηκαν, εξαιτίας της κρίσης Covid-19.

Οι εντυπωσιακές τουαλέτες του Dior, με έμπνευση από καλλιτέχνιδες, εκπροσώπους του σουρεαλισμού, όπως τη φωτογράφο Λι Μίλερ, προσαρμόστηκαν σε 37 μικροσκοπικές κούκλες βιτρίνας, οι οποίες κατόπιν θα σταλούν στους σημαντικότερους πελάτες του οίκου σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο, προκειμένου να παρουσιαστούν στο κοινό μέσω της ευφάνταστης ταινίας που γύρισε ο σκηνοθέτης του Gomorrah Ματέο Γκαρόνε.

«Κάναμε αυτό το project σε μια πολύ ιδιαίτερη στιγμή της ζωής μας», δήλωσε η σχεδιάστρια Μαρία Γκράτσια Κιούρι, η οποία ξεκίνησε να εργάζεται για το σόου όταν βρισκόταν ακόμη υπό καραντίνα στη Ρώμη.

Οι μινιατούρες, που θα ταξιδέψουν σε κάθε γωνιά του κόσμου, αναβιώνουν μια παράδοση που ακολουθούσαν οι γαλλικοί οίκοι μόδας κατά τη διάρκεια του Β΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου, σε μια προσπάθεια να κρατήσουν «ζωντανές» τις συλλογές τους, με στόχο να φθάσουν τελικά στους πελάτες.

Σύμφωνα με την Κιούρι, ο Dior επιδιώκει να στείλει το μήνυμα ότι «η παράδοση παραμένει ζωντανή» στο Παρίσι. «Είναι μια διαφορετική εμπειρία. Όμως, νομίζω ότι είναι μια όμορφη εμπειρία», τόνισε η Κιούρι.

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Συνεργασία έκπληξη του Κιμ Τζόουνς για την νέα ανδρική συλλογή Dior ➤ Ο οίκος Dior στηρίζει έμπρακτα την γυναικεία ενδυνάμωση ➤ Ο ιστορικός οίκος Givenchy γυρνάει σελίδα