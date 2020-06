View this post on Instagram

❤️ Hoping like all of us to hear soon only news that say that this virus is over, but in between let’s still be safe and continue to protect ourselves. Photo by @thiemosanders Hair @cedrickerguillec Mua @letiziacarnevale Jewelry @cartier #monicabellucci#hopes#stayathome#protection#photographer#thiemosanders#cartier#cartierdiamonds#моникабелуччи