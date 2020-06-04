Η βρετανική Vogue χρησιμοποιεί το επερχόμενο τεύχος του Ιουλίου 2020 για να τιμήσει τους εργαζόμενους στην πρώτη γραμμή στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και τις προσπάθειές τους εν μέσω της πανδημίας του κοροναϊού.
Τρεις επαγγελματίες που προσφέρουν τη δύσκολη περίοδο από διαφορετικό τομέα, ο οδηγός τρένου, Narguis Horsford, η μαία Rachel Millar και η βοηθός σούπερ μάρκετ Anisa Omar, φωτογραφήθηκαν από τον Jamie Hawkesworth και ποζάρουν στα εξώφυλλα του περιοδικού.
«Δεν είμαι ήρωας, αλλά είμαι περήφανος που είμαι οδηγός τρένου και για τον ουσιαστικό ρόλο που διαδραματίζω κατά τη διάρκεια της κρίσης του κοροναϊού» λέει ο Horsford στη βρετανική έκδοση της Vogue που τιτλοφορείται « Η νέα πρώτη γραμμή».
«Οι υπηρεσίες μας είναι ζωτικής σημασίας για να είναι δυνατή η κυκλοφορία στο Λονδίνο σε αυτές τις πρωτοφανείς στιγμές και για τη διατήρηση της ασφάλειας» πρόσθεσε.
Η μαία Rachel Millar, που εργάζεται στο νοσοκομείο Homerton, θυμάται ότι μια από τις πιο δύσκολες στιγμές της πανδημίας για εκείνη ήταν όταν της έκλεψαν το ποδήλατό της, που ήταν απαραίτητο για να συνεχίσει να αποφεύγει τα μέσα δημόσιας συγκοινωνίας.
«Μέσα σε λίγες ώρες, ένας φίλος που εργάζεται επίσης στο νοσοκομείο Homerton είχε συγκεντρώσει πάνω από 500 αγγλικές λίρες online για να με βοηθήσει να επιστρέψω στο δρόμο» εξήγησε.
«Ένας άλλος συνάδελφος κοινοποίησε την ιστορία και μέσα σε μία ώρα, μια τοπική εταιρεία μου δώρισε ένα ολοκαίνουργιο ηλεκτρικό ποδήλατο. Είναι ένα μόνο παράδειγμα της υποστήριξης και της καλοσύνης της κοινότητας που έχω δει τους τελευταίους μήνες» τονίζει.
Η εργαζόμενη σε σούπερ μάρκετ Anisa Omar παραδέχεται ότι αναλαμβάνει ρίσκο που πηγαίνει στη δουλειά τονίζει όμως ότι «αξίζει τον κόπο γιατί βοηθάς τους ανθρώπους».
«Η δουλειά μου δεν ήταν τόσο σπουδαία στο παρελθόν. Αλλά τώρα είναι είμαστε σημαντικοί» προσθέτει.
Εκτός από τους τρεις εργαζόμενους της πρώτης γραμμής που εμφανίζονται στα εξώφυλλα, το επερχόμενο τεύχος προβάλει εργαζόμενους που εμπνέουν, από το προσωπικό του Εθνικού Συστήματος Υγείας του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου (NHS) έως τους καταστηματάρχες, τους δασκάλους και τους ταχυδρομικούς υπαλλήλους.
πηγή : ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ