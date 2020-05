View this post on Instagram

1 in 3 women will experience gender-based violence in their lifetime; in the past year, 243 million women and girls have. Humanitarian crises like #COVID19 only make this worse – that’s why in April @ctaop and I called on ALL women to stand up and prioritize this issue. Today, I’m so proud to share that each of these exceptional, powerhouse women heard our rallying cry, and are uniting as one, #TogetherForHer, alongside @careorg & @eifoundation . We are a movement spotlighting and funding interventions to help keep women and girls safe from abuse. Learn more, and JOIN US: care.org/togetherforher (Link in bio)