With a cool, sylphlike allure that could almost be torn from the pages of ancient history, these #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2020 goddess gowns by @MariaGraziaChiuri, boasting traceries both bold and ineffably delicate, are designed for invincible women with their feet firmly planted in the modern world. JUDY CHICAGO® is a registered trademark and all her works, including the banners in The Female Divine, are protected by US and international copyright laws. All rights reserved.