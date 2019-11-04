Η εντατικοποιημένη γεωργία, τα παρασιτοκτόνα-μυκητοκτόνα, η αλλαγή του κλίματος είναι μερικοί μόνον από τους παράγοντες που οδηγούν στη συρρίκνωση του πληθυσμού των μελισσών και, ίσως, στην εξαφάνισή τους.

Απαιτούνται κονδύλια για τη διατήρηση αυτού του τόσο σημαντικού είδους, οπότε σας συστήνουμε τον πρώτο bee influencer του πλανήτη, την «B».

Δείτε επίσης: Αυτή είναι η σοβαρή ασθένεια από την οποία πάσχουν οι Ελληνες και δεν το ξέρουν

Η πλέον πρόσφατη «Instafamous» σταρ των μέσων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης έχει έναν λογαριασμό στο Instagram με περισσότερους από 122.000 followers και συγκεντρώνει χρήματα για την προστασία του είδους της (και του δικού μας). Οι άνθρωποι πίσω από την «B» είναι το Fondation de France (FDF) ένα φιλανθρωπικό δίκτυο που έχει συγκροτήσει η γαλλική κυβέρνηση σε μια προσπάθεια να διασωθούν οι μέλισσες: το Bee Fund χρηματοδοτεί δράσεις για την αποτροπή της περαιτέρω συρρίκνωσης του πληθυσμού αυτών των αξιαγάπητων και τόσο απαραίτητων -λόγω επικονίασης- πετούμενων.

«Στη Γαλλία, άνω του 30% των αποικιών των μελισσών εξαφανίζονται κάθε χρόνο. Προστατεύοντας τις μέλισσες, προστατεύουμε τους ανθρώπους» διαβάζουμε στον ιστότοπο του Bee Fund.

Ο λογαριασμός της «B» στο Instagram είναι σχεδόν απαράλλαχτος των λογαριασμών των πιο διάσημων influencers: φωτογραφίες σε όμορφα περιβάλλοντα-σκηνικά, ασκήσεις γιόγκα κάθε πρωί στη φύση, επίδειξη των καλλίγραμμων μηρών της, στην μπανιέρα απαντά στους followers της, απολαμβάνει θεσπέσια ηλιοβασιλέματα στη Μονμάρτρη κλπ κλπ.

Δεν είναι εύκολο να μην την «ακολουθήσει» κανείς!

Δείτε και μόνοι σας:

Ολοταχώς για την κορυφή της Μεσογείου το λιμάνι του Πειραιά