Για πολλούς, η τέχνη είναι το παν. Το «art-phabet», είναι μια καινούργια γραμματοσειρά την οποία δημιούργησε το σχεδιαστικό στούντιο CESS, από έργα τέχνης, ακριβώς γι’ αυτούς τους «μανιακούς» φιλότεχνους.
Οι μαδριλένοι σχεδιαστές πήραν τα 26 γράμματα του λατινικού αλφαβήτου και τα απέδωσαν σε τρεις διαστάσεις, συνδυάζοντάς τα με 26 καλλιτέχνες και τα πιο φημισμένα έργα τους.
Tο A αντιστοιχεί σε έργο του Άντι Γουόρχολ, το B σε έργο του Μπάνκσι, το F σε έργο της Φρίντα Κάλο, το M σε έργο του Μιρό, το P σε έργο του Πικάσο, το S σε έργο του Σαλβαδόρ Νταλί, το V σε έργο του Βαν Γκογκ, το Y σε έργο της Γιαγιόι Κουσάμα, το Z στον πίνακα «Η Κραυγή» του Έντβαρτ Μουνκ.
One year since the making of "The Artphabet". Currently a project that continues giving good news.
Τα γράμματα της καινούργιας γλυπτής γραμματοσειράς είναι φιλοτεχνημένα με τέτοια λεπτομέρεια που δεν θα αστοχήσει κάποιος εάν τα χαρακτηρίσει έργα τέχνης. Οι σχεδιαστές επικεντρώθηκαν σε έργα καλλιτεχνών του 20ού και 21ου αιώνα.
Δεν υπάρχουν κλασικοί καλλιτέχνες ανάμεσα σε αυτή την ελίτ των 26, ίσως επειδή τα έργα των κλασικών δεν προσφέρονται για αυτού του τύπου τη «μετάλλαξη».
This year the edition of @36daysoftype has been amazing. Really happy with the success of "The Artphabet", the project is appearing in the most important design platforms, also press, interviews … and this does not stop! It's been a lot of fun for another year to see all the great ABCs that have come out of #36daysoftype05 . Thanks to all of you who have supported the project!
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ