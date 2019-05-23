Οι δρόμοι γύρω από τα γραφεία της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ έχουν κλείσει, καθώς η αστυνομία ερευνά ύποπτο αντικείμενο.

«Προσωρινό κλείσιμο δρόμων γύρω από το Whitehall, καθώς ερευνάται ύποπτο αντικείμενο», αναφέρεται στο μήνυμα της βρετανικής αστυνομίας στο Twitter.

LIVE: road closures in area around #DowningStreet in #Whitehall while suspect item is assessed. https://t.co/DnJG79TtvK

Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience

— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) 23 Μαΐου 2019