View this post on Instagram

"At the time, I had this professor named Thomas Kearns. He was younger, and he put me under his wing. I remember him telling me, 'Learn these programs and don't use these programs just to make architecture.' So that was how I learned 3-D programs and Adobe Suite, and it was during that class that I started making T-shirts instead of just making architecture." – @virgilabloh Virgil Abloh makes the cover of the recent issue of @gqstyle and gives readers a personal look into his story.