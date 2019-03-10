Η όμορφη σύζυγος του Σάκη Τανιμανίδη βρίσκεται στη Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία και στηρίζει τον άντρα της όσο εκείνος παρουσιάζει το Survivor. Και κάθε μέρα τροφοδοτεί τους θαυμαστές της με εξωτικές φωτογραφίες με μαγιό ή μοδάτα σύνολα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Notes to myself: If at first you don’t succeed fix your ponytail and try again! Go on… live your life, be who and and what you want! Don’t limit yourself because of others limited imagination! #happywomensday My thoughts during sunset yoga 🧘♀️… wearing @yamamayofficial sculpt body. #MyConfidentBeauty #SpringCollection #findyourbalance #findyourpassion