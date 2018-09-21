In a globalized, digital era, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA), Greece’s biggest and oldest university, presents an initiative on the field of online learning, aiming to break the boundaries of time and place and connect students from all around the world with Greek culture and the country’s academic excellence on various scientific fields.

Following its long tradition in the development and distribution of e-learning programmes (more than 250 programmes in Greek and more than 60,000 graduates), the University of Athens and its Supplementary Education and Training Programme (E-Learning) of the Center of Continuing Education and Lifelong Learning launch an interactive platform that gives users a unique learning experience grounded in new technologies and the use of interactive tools.

Drawing on the expertise of senior academics and experts, the University of Athens introduces 35 English-taught e-learning courses in a variety of fields.

If you are interested in advancing your personal or professional skills and competences, a proper course has been developed to fit your needs.

A variety of courses in English is available, covering the following main academic areas:

Arts | Culture

Business | Economics

Coaching

Environment | Architecture

Greek Language

Health

Intangible Cultural Heritage

Law

Nanomedicine | Nanotechnology

Translation

The online courses combine innovative teaching techniques and interaction with either full personal academic tutorship or community academic support, through a friendly online educational platform. All services are provided through LMS Moodle, a trustworthy worldwide learning platform designed to provide educators, administrators and learners with a robust and secure system that creates a personalized learning environment.

Each course is certified by NKUA and has been developed in collaboration with researchers and academics as well as faculty from different schools and departments.

Successful completion leads to a Certificate of Training or a Certificate of Specialized Training. Credit points for Vocational Education and Training (ECVET) are also awarded.

E-Learning UoA goes international and invites the world to discover the full range of the available e-learning programmes. Enjoy a journey in ancient and modern Greek culture or enhance your professional skills with one of the online courses.